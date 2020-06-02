GOP convention in W.Va.? Leaders discussing that option

Having the GOP convention this summer in West Virginia?

That’s an idea being tossed around between Gov. Jim Justice and President Donald Trump.

Justice on Tuesday night told WSAZ’s Tim Irr that he “made a big pitch to the president,” and he plans on following up Wednesday.

The Republican National Convention, scheduled from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, was originally planned in Charlotte, North Carolina. Concerns about COVID-19 regulations, however, have prompted GOP leaders to look elsewhere.

