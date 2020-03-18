GOV. Beshear | New COVID-19 cases include 8-month-old

While holding his daily update on Kentucky's COVID-19 response, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that an 8-month-old has tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Beshear says the baby lives in Jefferson County and is being treated at home.

There are nine new positive cases in the commonwealth, including one that was reported during the governor's press briefing. The new counties with reported COVID-19 cases are Kenton and Warren. The total number of positive cases in Kentucky now stands at 35. According to Kentucky's COVID-19 website, 489 people have been tested in the state.

"We're going to see new cases every day. That is why we are taking the steps that we are taking," Gov. Beshear said.

The governor also announced a patient that tested positive in Montgomery County is now in recovery and has been released from the hospital.

Gov. Beshear also called for all bingo parlors in the state to close.

"If you are a bingo parlor in Pike County, you need to closed by the end of business today," Gov. Beshear said.

For Kentucky's COVID-19 hotline and website: Click Here