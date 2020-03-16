W.Va. Gov. Justice: Bars and restaurants could close as soon as Tuesday

During Monday afternoon's news conference with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the Justice administration, the governor was asked if bars and restaurants will follow suit with other states in being shut down.

The governor said during the press conference "not yet."

"We've got to keep on someway living and doing what we're doing. I don't think any of our people yet believe that, that is necessary to do," Justice said.

But later Monday evening during a live WSAZ exclusive interview, Justice announced that bars and restaurants could see a statewide closure as early as Tuesday.

"That's probably coming and that's probably coming tomorrow," he said.

Justice says he has tried to follow suit with President Trump throughout this crisis, and Monday afternoon President Trump announced that he suggests no more than 10 people gathering.

"This thing is so fluid, in just a matter of hours we went from shutting down the state tournament to closing schools. I mean, this thing is so fluid and moving so quickly."

WSAZ's Amanda Barren asked during the live interview if there was any one thing that would signal to the governor to start shutting things down.

"Well, we've already been shutting them down. I think, really and truly in following the president's guidelines. So really we're probably going to have to move on the bars and restaurants maybe as soon as tomorrow."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in eating beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.