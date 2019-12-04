Fallen tree blocks road; Ky. Power customers without electricity

A road is blocked and some Kentucky Power customers are without electricity.

A fallen tree is blocking all lanes of KY 207 near Reid St. south of downtown Flatwoods in Greenup County.

State highway crews have blocked KY 207 at mile marker 14.2, which is on the Industrial Parkway side of Reid St.

Those who normally travel KY 207 to get to Flatwoods from the Industrial Parkway should detour to U.S. 23.

The road will be blocked for the next several hours.

According to the Kentucky Power website, 47 customers are without service.

A Kentucky Power crew is on scene, working to restore power.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.