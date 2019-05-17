Ga. student’s Jesus Christ ‘boomerang’ quote may prompt change in yearbook policy

Grovetown High School and Columbia County Board of Education officials are looking into how an eyebrow-raising quote in a yearbook made it into the final product.

The quote written by a Grovetown High School student has generated controversy. (Source: WRDW)

The photo is of a student who has a self-attributed quote that reads, "I don't know why people think Jesus Christ is coming back, he wasn't nailed to a boomerang."

The quote and the photo have since gone viral. Mary Gray, a friend of the student who wrote the quote, says it was an innocent joke.

"He didn't mean anything by it, I'm sure," Gray said. "He wasn't targeting religious people because he is religious."

According to Abbigail Remkus with Columbia County, district principals will meet to discuss challenges with having the opportunity to provide quotes and how to move forward.

Meanwhile, in Richmond County School System spokesman Kaden Jacobs said yearbooks in his district are reviewed by administrators and yearbook advisers.

Over at Greenbrier High School, staff went back and covered a student's controversial quote on every single yearbook that went out.

The quote was a sexual reference from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

These days, the Board of Education is deciding whether yearbook quotes should be allowed at all.

