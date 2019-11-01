Gallia County Deputies searching for missing teen

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say Haeden Kinder, 15, went missing from her residence in Morgan Township around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Kinder is approximately 5' tall and 90 lbs. and she has blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings with white handprints on them.

If you have any information, contact the Gallia County Sheriff's Office immediately at 740-446-1221 or call 911.

