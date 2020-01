All Gallia County Local Schools will be closed Wednesday due to illness, the superintendent says.

Superintendent Jude Meyers said the school system has closed all buildings in the meantime.

"We are doing a deep clean with Clorox machines tonight to hopefully kill as many germs as possible," Meyers said Tuesday. "The reports from our nurses is flu, stomach, and upper respiratory illness."

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.