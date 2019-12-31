Gallia County Sheriff investigating shots-fired incident

The Gallia County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots-fired incident in Morgan Township.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, the sheriff's office received a call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday from a resident on Frank Road, reporting a trespasser on his property attempting to steal several items. The homeowner confronted the trespasser, and the homeowner reported discharging a firearm -- causing the trespasser to run away.

The trespasser has not been identified, and it is unknown if the suspect suffered any injuries from the gunfire.

Deputies say the suspect is driving a dark-colored Infinity sedan with Ohio plates. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221 or its tip line at 740-446-6555.