Gallia County crash sends 2 to the hospital

An accident Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital by helicopter, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

The single-car crash happened near the intersection of state routes 7 and 218, about 3 miles south of Gallipolis, first responders say. The accident was reported around 8 p.m.

OSHP troopers say the car went over a hill and overturned, losing a tire.

There’s no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries at this time.

