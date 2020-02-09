Gallia County deputies, state troopers help veteran in need

Officers with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol went beyond the call of duty to help a man in need recently.

In a photo that has gone viral, the officers are standing with the man they say was living in his car at rest areas in southeastern Ohio.

The officers say the man is a veteran and it was obvious he did not have any family in the area.

They worked with local churches to help the man have a nice dinner and a couple of nights at a hotel.