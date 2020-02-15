Gallia County dispatchers warn about high water dangers after man is swept away

For the Greenfield Volunteer Fire Department, Saturday night's call was thought to be like any other.

“We got the call. Went directly to the scene thinking it was just your regular run-of-the-mill car in the water,” Greenfield firefighter Cody Hale said.

Gallia County dispatchers sent Greenfield's response team to a high water spot on State Route 141 to save Ronald Harvey, 73, of Ironton.

Hale was the first to arrive, so he went into the water.

“I made the decision to go out in the water to see if I could find him,” Hale said. “Got up to the car, obviously he wasn't there. Water was moving good, getting pretty deep.”

Hale and the rest of the Gallia County responders knew at that moment, that this call went from a rescue to a recovery.

“Usually when Symmes Creek is up, it's going to be over right there,” Greenfield Fire Chief Matthew Roberts said. “It's deep, the current gets strong.”

Many of Greenfield’s firefighters are hoping that this unfortunate incident, serves as a lesson for drivers in the area.

“Most of the people in this county that live around here know where the flash flood areas are,” Gallia County dispatcher Eugene Valentine said. “But I hate to see anyone lose their lives doing something like that.”

Hopefully a lesson learned, but at a terrible cost.

“f you can't see the lines and the blacktop don't drive through it because you don't know if the road is there or not,” Valentine said.

ODOT still has State Route 141 closed to thru traffic between the Lawrence-Gallia County line and the junction with State Route 233.

