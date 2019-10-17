Gallia County leaders discuss plans to build new jail

County leaders are having ongoing discussions about plans to build a new jail in Gallia County.

Officials say the new facility will have two or three levels, totaling about 36,000 square feet.

The plan is to build the jail in the parking lot of the Gallia County Courthouse along Second Avenue. However, it's still early in the process and the size of the jail could change.

"I'm very excited about this project," Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin told WSAZ. "A new jail is something that our county has needed for some time. I believe this project is good not only for the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, but for Gallia County as a whole."

The current jail and its employees have been dealing with a variety of problems.

Two inmates died at the jail in September. On Sept. 16, a 27-year-old man from Patriot died, but it was determined to not be suspicious. The second inmate, a 35-year-old man from Bidwell, died from a medical issue on Sept. 23. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted to further investigate both deaths.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, just a few days after the second inmate death, four inmates escaped from the jail after overpowering two female guards.

In December of 2018, a state jail inspector determined the current facility was not in compliance with 77 standards, mostly due to the jail's age and layout.

The Board of Gallia County Commissioners and other county leaders discussed a project timeline at a commission meeting earlier this month.

DLZ, a consulting firm for architecture, engineering, and other projects, is conducting geotechnical services and reports between October and November. The consultants and county officials hope to enter the schematic design phase by December and the design development phase by March of next year.

The plan is to complete construction estimates by August 2020 and break ground in September. County officials hope to have the new jail ready to go by December 2021.