Gallia County patient diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

A patient from Gallia County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The Gallia County Health Department says the patient’s identity is not being released.

“This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing,” the department said in a statement.

Officials say the case investigation has been completed and anyone who may have had contact with the patient has been told to quarantine.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in our region.

As of Monday, at least six others have died in Ohio from the virus.