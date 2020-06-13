Gallipolis rally engages conversation

Saturday evening at Gallipolis City Park, many drove by to see a sight that has become somewhat familiar over the past few weeks.

“It's crazy that so many years has past and we're still having the same problems,” protester Sincere Alexandru.

But as many came together to honor George Floyd, this gathering had a different approach than many in our region.

Instead of making their voices heard with chants, they instead listened to the voices of others, as event organizer Terry Qualls says to create one cohesive voice.

“I'm hoping that everyone can see that if one voice joins together, those voices make many and make change that way,” Qualls said.

It's a change that many hope sets the tone for the action they believe must be taken in the wake of a national tragedy.

“The next step is policy. Trying to put policies in place so that this doesn't happen to anyone ever again. So the cries of outrage are actually heard and they are dealt with so it never happens again,” Qualls said. “That's what I hope the next step can be, is a changed policy. Not only of policing but systematic racism in general.”

Another George Floyd event is scheduled for tomorrow evening. Local religious leaders will be holding a ''Gallia Prays" event at Gallipolis City Park at 6 p.m.