Garbage truck spills trash on I-64 West; traffic backed up in Barboursville area

Traffic is backed up Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 West after a garbage truck spilled trash near the 18 mile-marker, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

That is in the Barboursville area at the Merritts Creek exit. One lane is open at this time.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m.

Traffic is reported to be congested in that area. The westbound entrance ramp onto I-64 from the Huntington Mall is closed at this time, according to our crew at the scene. Traffic is being routed toward U.S. 60.

DOH crews say they're going to shut westbound side down completely when another dump truck gets there to remove the trash.

