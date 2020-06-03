Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Paul Brown Stadium

Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The concert was scheduled for June 27, the new date will be announced once it's officially confirmed. All tickets will be honored.

During the sale, 65,000 tickets were sold in less than an hour.

Officials say Garth set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati in 75 minutes with a sellout of 70,000 seats.

This will be Garth's first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.

