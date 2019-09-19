Shelter-in-place issued for part of Ashland due to gas leak

UPDATE 9/19/19 @ 2:15 p.m.

Emergency management officials have issued a shelter-in-place near an elementary school following a gas leak.

The Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management says the shelter-in-place is for a one block radius surrounding Blackburn Avenue and Hyman Avenue. It was issued as a precaution.

That means anyone within the affected area should close all windows and doors. Turn off your HVAC system and stay indoors. Emergency management officials say air monitoring is in place.

Columbia Gas has a repair crew at the scene. It's unclear when the shelter-in-place will be lifted.

"An alert has been sent to those residents affected," the agency posted on Facebook.

Ashland Police say the leak is near Hager Elementary.

Blackburn Avenue is closed between 13th Street and Central Parkway. Hyman Avenue is closed between Blackburn Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Officers suggest planning ahead for alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/19/19

Emergency crews are blocking off the area surrounding a natural gas leak in Ashland, Kentucky.

Police say the Blackburn Avenue will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Officers suggest planning ahead for alternate routes.

