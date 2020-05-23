Gas line repairs planned after line rupture

Crews with Columbia Gas are planning to restore service to homes Sunday after a natural gas line ruptured Friday.

Officials say crews will be back at homes and businesses near the intersection of Rt. 522 and Gallia Pike to reconnect the lines after a crash ruptured the main line Friday morning.

In order for service to be restored, officials say an adult must be home to let crews inside to reconnect their home or business to service and do safety inspections.

If you are not going to be home, officials suggest leaving your contact information so they can call and set up a time to come by.

Restoration is expected to start around 9 a.m. Sunday.