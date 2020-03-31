Gates at Ridenour Lake in Nitro to close

Leaders of a city in our region have decided to close the gates at a popular lake as a safety precaution.

Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says beginning tonight the gates at Ridenour Lake will be close.

The following is the statement released by Mayor Casebolt: "I will be closing the gates to Ridenour Lake effective this evening at 10 pm. We work very hard to enhance the lake and encourage individuals to enjoy the many available activities, but we are dealing with a pandemic and all safety precautions need to be taken. My personal observation is that most people are following social distancing while enjoying the lake, but I continue to see groups gather at our shelters and other locations throughout the lake area. We feel closing the gates will prevent crowds from gathering. Hiking the trails and fishing will still be allowed, but will be monitored daily by law enforcement. Hopefully this will only be for a short period of time."

