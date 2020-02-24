Gear stolen from Capital High School's boys basketball team

Capital High School's boys basketball team is missing some of their gear after it was stolen from their head coach's car during the weekend, according to the team's Facebook page.

The page said the community has been helping them out, taking donations in church and creating a GoFundMe page to replace the stolen gear.

The GoFundMe page, which was created Sunday, has already raised more than $3,000. The original goal was $2,000.

The team posted on their page Monday afternoon that Randy Moss donated to them.

Capital boys basketball has their final game of the regular season Tuesday against Cabell Midland High School.

