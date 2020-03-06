Gentleman's Academy teaches youth manners and life skills

Young fourth-grade boys from Ironton Elementary greeted their dates at the Armory Smokehouse on Friday.

Fourth-graders at Ironton Elementary walk their dates to their seats at their luncheon.

"My little date as taught me how to tie a tie," said Jane Morris.

Morris is a member of the Child Welfare Club. She and some of her friends showed up to the restaurant and were escorted to their seats by the young men.

"Just the interaction with these kids and getting to know their little personalities," said Claris Dufore.

The students are members of the Gentleman's Academy, a three-week long, after-school program where they learn life skills.

"They're just wonderful and so well-behaved," Morris said.

Assistant Principal David Ashworth says the program is in its fifth year.

They learn things like how to change their oil, how to give a compliment, and cook a meal.

According to the student's is a great opportunity to test out their skills.

"It's pretty fun," said John Weaver. "I like it. We get to talk to them and learn what they did in their childhood and stuff."

Some of the women brought old photos to share with their dates, others sharing a laugh.

"I was lucky enough to have two today," Dufore said. "He wanted to order a steak, but he got informed he had a limited menu. So he would not have his steak today."

Ashworth says he knows his role is to set a good example.

"It has a bigger magnitude than what I think of sometimes because I have so many eyes on me," Ashworth said. "I could have 1,000 sets of eyes looking at me at any one time. Seeing what I do and how I approach things and how I handle people and that matters."

He says it's a program every community could benefit from.

