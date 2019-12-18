Georgia purge removes nearly 309,000 voter registrations

Georgia election officials have purged nearly 309,000 voter registrations from the state’s voting rolls this week.

That’s according to a list of cancelled registrations released by the secretary of state’s office on Wednesday.

A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday about whether some of those registrations should be reinstated.

The voting rights group Fair Fight Action is challenging the removal of people who ended up on the purge list for not voting in several election cycles.

The final list of purged registrations shows that nearly 118,000 people were removed for that type of inactivity.

