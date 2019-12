The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association along with the Huntington Museum of Radio and Technology presents 'Get on air with Santa!'

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum on 1640 Florence Avenue.

There will be snacks, crafts, music, vintage video games... all while getting to talk to Santa on amateur radio.

Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance.

For more information, call 740-550-3778.