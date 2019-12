Coach Chris Lane was in Studio 3 to speak about getting back on track after Thanksgiving. He calls it a Holiday Recovery.

Chris Lane in Studio 3.

Here are his tips for a healthier you:

Start now!

Get back in your routine.

Re-hydrate like it's your job.

Get up and move.

Plan and/or prep your meals.

Track your eating with apps (easy and free).

Keep it all in perspective.

You can follow Coach Chris Lane on social media @coachchrislane.