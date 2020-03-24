Girl Scouts suspends booth sales, need help to donate cookies to first-responders

Trying times call for comfort food and nothing fits the bill better than Girl Scout Cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has suspended all booth sales to maintain the health and safety of Girl Scouts. But troops are left with cases upon cases of cookies they intended to sell to help with service projects, programming and community initiatives.

Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock to be donated to first-responders around the area.

For example, if you donate $500, that is 100 boxes of cookies for those who could use a taste of comfort.

"This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts," said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. "Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they're working on one more: Supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them."

Girl Scout leaders are prepared around the state to get your donations to the first-responders working to combat COVID-19.

