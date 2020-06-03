Give the gift of life at WSAZ's Donorama Week

Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital patients still need lifesaving blood. To do your part in helping keep the blood supply strong, join WSAZ for Donorama Week.

There are five dates with the opportunity to give this year, beginning on June 6 at the Huntington Mall.

Another change is that all blood drives will be by appointment only.

Donors must register ahead of time here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Donors can also use the rapid pass feature to answer questions ahead of time.

All donors will receive a $5 amazon gift card by email.

Dates and times for Donorama Blood Drives are the following:

Saturday, June 6

Huntington Mall

500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504

10am – 2:30pm Monday, June 8

Nitro Senior Center

302 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143

1:30pm – 6pm

Ashland Town Center

500 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101

1pm – 6pm

Huntington American Red Cross Building

1111 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25701

10:30am – 6:30pm Wednesday, June 10

Holzer Gallipolis

100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631

11am – 4pm

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

12pm – 6pm Thursday, June 11

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

12pm – 6pm

Marshall Recreation Center

402 Thundering Herd Drive, Huntington, WV 25755

12pm – 6pm Friday, June 12



Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West

400 2nd Ave SW, Charleston, WV 25303

11am – 4pm