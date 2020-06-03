Give the gift of life at WSAZ's Donorama Week

(WSAZ) -- Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital patients still need lifesaving blood. To do your part in helping keep the blood supply strong, join WSAZ for Donorama Week.
There are five dates with the opportunity to give this year, beginning on June 6 at the Huntington Mall.
Another change is that all blood drives will be by appointment only.
Donors must register ahead of time here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Donors can also use the rapid pass feature to answer questions ahead of time.
All donors will receive a $5 amazon gift card by email.
Dates and times for Donorama Blood Drives are the following:
Saturday, June 6
500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504
10am – 2:30pm
Monday, June 8
302 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143
1:30pm – 6pm
500 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101
1pm – 6pm
1111 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25701
10:30am – 6:30pm
Wednesday, June 10
100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631
11am – 4pm
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301
12pm – 6pm
Thursday, June 11
200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301
12pm – 6pm
402 Thundering Herd Drive, Huntington, WV 25755
12pm – 6pm
Friday, June 12
400 2nd Ave SW, Charleston, WV 25303
11am – 4pm