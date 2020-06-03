Give the gift of life at WSAZ's Donorama Week

(WSAZ) -- Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital patients still need lifesaving blood. To do your part in helping keep the blood supply strong, join WSAZ for Donorama Week.

There are five dates with the opportunity to give this year, beginning on June 6 at the Huntington Mall.

Another change is that all blood drives will be by appointment only.

Donors must register ahead of time here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Donors can also use the rapid pass feature to answer questions ahead of time.

All donors will receive a $5 amazon gift card by email.

Dates and times for Donorama Blood Drives are the following:

Saturday, June 6

  • Huntington Mall
    500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504
    10am – 2:30pm

    Monday, June 8

  • Nitro Senior Center
    302 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143
    1:30pm – 6pm

  • Ashland Town Center
    500 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101
    1pm – 6pm

  • Huntington American Red Cross Building
    1111 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25701
    10:30am – 6:30pm

    Wednesday, June 10

  • Holzer Gallipolis
    100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631
    11am – 4pm

  • Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
    200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301
    12pm – 6pm

    Thursday, June 11

  • Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
    200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301
    12pm – 6pm

  • Marshall Recreation Center
    402 Thundering Herd Drive, Huntington, WV 25755
    12pm – 6pm

    Friday, June 12

  • Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West
    400 2nd Ave SW, Charleston, WV 25303
    11am – 4pm

    •  