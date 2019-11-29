Giveaway helps families in Martin County during holiday season

The holiday season is here and many are buying gifts; however, that is not easy for a family living on a fixed income.

BarbiAnn Maynard started a community giveaway last year In Martin County. It all began with a Facebook post.

"I asked my friends and family to go through their toy boxes and closets and donate any unwanted items," recalled Maynard.

That is exactly what she received. They received drones, trampolines, toddler beds, and other household items.

Over 100 people are anticipated to line up at the Pigeon Roost Community Center to fill a bag with anything they may want.

"If you're blessed, it can be taken away from you in an instant so when you get the opportunity to give back to your community, you always should," Maynard explained.

There will also be a new freebie given out this year, a catered turkey and ham dinner.

She said she hoped families will be leaving with full arms, bellies and wallets.

The giveaway will begin at noon on Saturday.

The address for the Pigeon Roost Community Center is State Hwy 1714, Pilgrim, KY 41250