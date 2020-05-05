Giving Tuesday in May to help struggling non-profits

During this pandemic, nonprofits are working to help more people than ever.

Unfortunately while the need is up, donations are way down and fundraisers are being cancelled.

That's why Philanthropy West Virginia is hosting "Giving Tuesday" drive on May 5 where the dollars will multiply with each donation. Typically, Giving Tuesday is held in the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This fundraising drive will go toward non-profits in the Mountain State. Donors can select to which area of the state they would like their funding to go through community foundations and the United Way. That money will then be turned into emergency grants for nonprofits that are working to help during a very uncertain time.

The one day 24 hour campaign is called "Take Five to Give Five." You can find out more about the campaign by clicking: HERE.

According to a news release:

“Philanthropy West Virginia is excited to announce that its members and partners have united to create a statewide COVID-19 match fund to support 18 emergency/relief funds managed by community foundations and united ways. The contributing match fund partners include: Toyota, WV American Water, United Bank, the Highmark Foundation, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, and an anonymous donor who have contributed $250,000. This statewide fund will be providing a match of up to $0.50 to every $1.00 donated to participating local relief funds. These relief funds are making fast track grants to local nonprofits responding to the needs of their community during this pandemic and economic downturn.”

"You know, this is a way that Philanthropy West Virginia, being the professional association for foundations and corporations, want to kind-of unify and put that support out there for them, and this is in addition to numerous foundations and companies who have already given in the past several weeks. We want to do another boost of resources that take us through the summer months, but need will continue,” Paul D. Daugherty, President & CEO, Philanthropy West Virginia, told WSAZ on Friday.

