WSAZ Investigates | How to have 'the talk' with your kids

Discussing the birds and bees ... giving “the talk” is a subject parents and kids alike have always been anxious about.

Talking to your kids about where babies come from is a stressful topic. Experts say the conversation needs to happen far earlier than you might imagine.

And in this high-tech age of googling, what’s the right way to do it?

Experts have advice on what to cover and when to say it.

Father of two teenage boys, Douglas Williams says he dreaded the conversation. and broached it with his first son at age 13 when he started showing interest in going to the movies with girls.

Douglas Williams said, "He knew some accurate information, he knew some of the myths. I would have started a little bit earlier, not delayed that first step."

But how early should you start?

Pediatrician Patricia Lutz said, "Usually at 8 years old, 9 years old, definitely 10 years, only we remind parents it’s time to get in gear."

Dr. Lutz has six girls herself and knows how difficult the talk can be.

She says to start with body basics and go in stages, cautioning "the talk" shouldn't be one conversation, but a series that builds.

"Start as early as 5 and 6 with basic information on body parts and boundaries," Lutz said.

And physicians say it's very important to use the proper names for body parts and not use slang or code words.

Dr. Jennie Yoost specializes in adolescent gynecology.

"From a young age that (using code words for reproductive parts) sends the message that these body parts are different or weird or somehow unmentionable, and that can have a negative effect," Yoost said.

Yoost says it's important for parent to convey that sexual feelings are a normal part of growing up.

While many parents fear starting the conversation gives the go ahead for kids to become sexually active, statistics show that the opposite is true.

"They’ve actually done studies that if you wait too long to talk to their kids, this is a potential that kids are going to experiment and explore on their own before you get the opportunity to talk to them," Yoost said.

She added, "Teens are going to get information one way or the other, so it's very important for parents to have a voice in that conversation. Teens really need a trusted adult that they can talk to about puberty, reproduction."

Another tip: use current events or things that have happened with their peers as a reason to start the conversation.

Sexting is a big concern, usually beginning in middle school.

Dr. Yoost suggests, "Talk about it in the abstract so that your teen doesn't feel confronted. Say something like, 'I've heard some boys think it's OK to ask girls for nude photos, but that's not at all appropriate.' "

So where can you have this conversation?

Some say in your car is a great place because it's a private, confined space, and no one has to have eye contact if things get uncomfortable.

Something else that may surprise you: experts recommend safe surfing on the internet to get information for you and your child.

Try reputable sites like:

amaze.org

stayteen.org

betterhealth.vic.gov.au

These sites can give them and your accurate information to get the discussion started or followup with important questions.

Dr. Yoost says, " There is so much more to sex than the sexual act. Understanding your identity, self expression, their boundaries. It’s quite a complex topic and there is a lot to discuss."

Dad Douglas Williams believes having your partner involved also sends a strong message.

He said, "If you have your spouse with you, it gives that family flavor, that this is not a dirty secret. That this is a subject for adults to talk about so they adults are in the room.”

Dr. Lutz cautions to not wait saying, "The most important this is to not wait for them to ask the first question … because that will probably never happen. “

