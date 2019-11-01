Glasgow Police searching for man accused of stealing grandfather's safe

The Glasgow Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a safe with $23-thousand from his grandfather's home. The safe was full of one-hundred-dollar-bills.

Investigators believe the suspect, Alan Gibson, then took off to Maryland with his girlfriend in a truck he bought with money he won from a video lottery parlor.

Investigators say the truck was paid for in all one-hundred-dollar-bills.

That money from the video lottery parlor was won the same day the safe was stolen.

When Gibson learned he was a suspect in the case, he called police and told them about his winnings.

The clerk confirmed Gibson did win the money, but it was paid in all twenty-dollar-bills.

Police say Gibson broke into the home to get the safe.

