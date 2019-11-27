Glazed Fall Vegetables with Chef Jason Smith

Chef Jason Smith from the Food Network was in Studio 3 to spread some Thanksgiving cheer with his recipe, Glazed Fall Vegetables.

Thanksgiving side dishes in Studio 3.

Glazed Fall Vegetables

Take 1 medium butternut squash, dice up the neck of the squash.

Microwave diced up squash for 11 minutes or until tender.

In hot skillet, add squash and apples.

Add in 1 teaspoon of country bling seasoning: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder.

1/4 cup of blackstrap molasses

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of bourbon

Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Transfer to plate and top with pomegranate seeds.