Glazed Fall Vegetables with Chef Jason Smith

(WSAZ) -- Chef Jason Smith from the Food Network was in Studio 3 to spread some Thanksgiving cheer with his recipe, Glazed Fall Vegetables.
Thanksgiving side dishes in Studio 3.
Glazed Fall Vegetables
Take 1 medium butternut squash, dice up the neck of the squash.
Microwave diced up squash for 11 minutes or until tender.
In hot skillet, add squash and apples.
Add in 1 teaspoon of country bling seasoning: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder.
1/4 cup of blackstrap molasses
3 tablespoons of brown sugar
3 tablespoons of bourbon
Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Transfer to plate and top with pomegranate seeds.