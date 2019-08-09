UPDATE | Golden Alert canceled and elderly man found

UPDATE 8/9/19 @ 3:10 p.m.

A Golden Alert has been canceled for an elderly man who was reported missing out of Ashland, Kentucky.

John Johnson, 85, has been found, according to the Ashland Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/9/19

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man from Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ashland Police Department is looking for John Johnson, 85.

Police say he was last seen driving in the Ashland area. Johnson was in a grey Buick car. It has a Kentucky license plate #1346DN.

He was wearing grey shorts and a grey/white shirt with a yellow stripe, according to investigators.

"He is considered to be an endangered missing person," Ashland Police said.

If you see Johnson or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

