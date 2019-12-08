Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man from Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say Danny Carrol, 66, went missing just before 1 Sunday afternoon from the Russell Convalescent Home.

Troopers say Carrol was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a blue button up shirt, tennis shoes and is known to carry a brown cane wrapped in duct tape.

Carrol has short gray hair, is around 5'10" and has green eyes.

Troopers believe Carrol is traveling on foot.

If you see Carrol, troopers ask you call 911 or your local Kentucky State Police Post immediately.