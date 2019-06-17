Golden Alert issued for missing man from Floyd County

A Golden Alert was issued Monday for a man missing from the Spurlock Creek area, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency says.

Gidion Pitts, 20, was last seen leaving home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing blue jeans and the blue shirt shown in the photo with this story.

Pitts is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds. He may exhibit childlike behavior, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or Prestonsburg 911 dispatchers at 606-886-1010.

