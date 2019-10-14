BREAKING | Golden Alert canceled after missing woman found

UPDATE 10/14/19 @ 11:45 p.m.

A Golden Alert has been canceled after a missing 73-year-old woman was found late Monday night, Kentucky State Police dispatchers say.

Ella Josphine James is said to be doing OK.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia, according to Kentucky State Police at the Pikeville Detachment.

Ella Josphine James was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in Tomahawk in Martin County.

Investigators say James could possibly be headed to Florida, but that's not certain.

She is described as 5 feet 2 and 120 pounds. She was wearing two necklaces -- a heart and a gold cross. She also was wearing a pink Ralph Lauren sweater, black pants, and flip-flops.

She was wearing three rings on one hand and two on the other.

Troopers say James may be driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with Florida plates -- LWME34. The car has an Ohio State Fan license plate on the front.

Anyone with information about where James could be is asked to call Kentucky State Police or their local 911 agency.

