Golden alert issued for missing man

A golden alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man who has serious medical issues, according to police.

Billy Fair, 72, was last seen at Frasures Personal Care in Russell, Kentucky. Police say he was wearing jeans, tennis shoes and a long black coat.

Police believe he may have been headed toward Boyd County.

According to police, Fair has serious medical issues including dementia and depression. Police say he also had a previous stroke.

If you see Fair, you are asked to immediately call 911 or the Russell Police Department at 606-836-3822.