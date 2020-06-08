Golf cart restrictions lifted Wednesday in West Virginia

Changes are coming to the golf course as state leaders work to ease restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Golf courses were never closed as a result of the pandemic. However, the number of people allowed in golf cart was restricted. The rule limited the the number of people per cart for anyone not residing together.

That restriction will be lifted on Wednesday, June 10.

According to a news release: ”the latest safety guidelines for low-contact sports permit the shared use of golf carts by those who reside together or those who traveled to the golf course together.”