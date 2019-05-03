Golfers take cover while microburst hits Kanawha golf course

A microburst hit a portion of Kanawha County taking down hundreds of trees.

The National Weather Service confirms the microburst hit Tornado with winds 65-75 mph. The microburst lasted just a few minutes, but caused quite a bit of damage.

County officials say Big Ben Golf Course was the hardest hit area. There were people on the golf course at the time of the wind storm about 6 p.m. Thursday night. About 6-8 golfers had to take cover in nearby buildings and some had to stay out in their golf carts while the storm pushed through to stay safe. No one was hurt.

We're told there was some structural damage to the maintenance building at the golf course, but most of the damage was with trees and power lines.

Park officials hope to have the trees cleared from the front 9 holes by next week to reopen the golf course.

Also, some of the neighbors in the area had some fallen trees, but nothing as significant as the golf course.

