Good Samaritans rescue hours-old baby from garbage can in Chicago alley

Thanks to two good Samaritans and Chicago paramedics, a newborn boy is recovering in the hospital after he was found abandoned on a garbage can in an alleyway.

After a mother and daughter heard a baby crying Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., they found an hours-old newborn, with his umbilical cord still attached, in a Chicago alley. The boy, wrapped in a blanket, was on top of a garbage can.

The two women rushed the baby to a nearby firehouse. When they arrived at the station, the boy had no pulse and was unresponsive, according to fire officials.

Paramedics performed CPR to revive the newborn and used heating pads and warming blankets, as they took him to the hospital.

“The baby was cold as concrete,” said Paramedic Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice. “I wasn’t too optimistic, but like I said to the lieutenant, I wasn’t ready to lose this one today, and neither were they and they worked very hard.”

The baby was stabilized at the hospital, with officials saying he started crying and kicking. He was then transferred to the children’s hospital for further treatment.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a child, be pregnant and be in some horrible circumstances where you are driven to do something like this,” Fitzmaurice said. “But come to us, call 911. We would’ve taken the baby to one hospital and her to another hospital. We won’t judge. Don’t leave your baby in an alley.”

Illinois has a safe haven law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby up to 30 days old to staff at a hospital, police station or fire department, with no questions asked.

Police are investigating the incident.

