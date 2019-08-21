Good luck this fall to WSAZ's Best of the Class 2019

We found some behind-the-scenes footage from this year's Best of the Class event that hit the cutting room floor and figured this would the best time to reminisce with kids heading off to college.

Students and parents gathered at the Huntington Museum of Art in April for Best of the Class 2019. (Source: WSAZ)

Students and parents gathered at the Huntington Museum of Art in April to record their on-air segments, take photos, and celebrate with a luncheon.

Good luck this fall to these bright students and all of the 2019 high school graduates in our area!