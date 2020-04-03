Goodwill closes due to COVID-19 pandemic, donations only to be accepted at one location

A nonprofit is temporarily closing stores in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. says the mandated closure was effective as of March 23rd & March 24th.

This impacts all retails stores in Lavalette, Barboursville, Milton, Huntington as well as stores in Ashland, Louisa, and Grayson.

Donations will no longer be accepted at individual stores, with the exception of the Huntington Store located at 1005 Virginia Avenue, West.

In addition, Goodwill’s Recycling Center will be accepting commodities during this time, such as: cardboard, metal, linens, stuffed animals, computers and their accessories, electronics, books, and white paper.

Goodwill is urging the public to shop online.