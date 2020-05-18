Goodwill to reopen this week in Kanawha County

A popular thrift store chain will reopen later this week in the Kanawha Valley.

Goodwill says all 12 of its stores will open for business Thursday at 9 a.m.

Goodwill officials say customers will notice some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees will be required to wear masks and gloves. Also, plexiglass guards have been placed at cash registers, officials say.

Arrows have also been placed on the floor to help customers follow social distancing guidelines.

"We've put in a lot of special practices behind the scenes to quarantine product,” Kassia Lilly, Director of Donated Goods Retail at Goodwill industries of Kanawha Valley, said.

Lily tells WSAZ.com after some deep cleaning, items for sale were not touched for 72 hours before employees began processing them for purchase.

All fitting rooms will be closed to the public, but customers will have 14 days to return clothing items.

