Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency after Ky. flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday declared a State of Emergency as a result of flooding in Kentucky. Two of the counties under that declaration in our region are Pike and Lawrence.

“What does that mean is when we have damage to the roads or our bridges, drainage system, and culvert damages. And what that means, we qualify for federal funding to make those repairs through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency,)” said Sara George, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Information Officer.

The FEMA approval process can take a long time and with more rain on the way for our region, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking preventive measures to prepare and hopefully keep more issues from happening.

“There are other drains that have clogged up since we cleaned them out and we are not aware of that because like I said it’s kind of like doing laundry," George said. "You can get the drain all cleaned out, turn your back and have heavy rain and it’s all clogged up again."

Transportation officials says it’s not just drains on public roadways that cause issues. It’s also caused by drains and businesses.

“The drains that are cause for the water to back up are from private property, and a lot of times these people will install a drain from the road across the creek to the property and they don’t install the proper size drain,” George said.

If there is water on the roadways, officials advise you to avoid the area -- encouraging the "Turn around, Don't drown" way of thinking.

