Gov. Beshear addresses protest shooting investigation, gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Beshear gave an update Tuesday regarding the deadly shooting that occurred during a weekend protest as well as the latest on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Beshear announced 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,185.

Three new deaths were reported overnight in Kentucky. 442 Kentuckians have now passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Gov. Beshear says 253,585 have now received a coronavirus test.

3,275 have recovered from the virus in the commonwealth.

Regarding the deadly protest shooing that involved police officers and the National Guard, Gov. Beshear says he told the team investigating the death of David McAtee to be ‘fast and thorough.’

According to Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, the autopsy report seems to indicate that McAtee died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Thirteen people were interviewed at the house, following the shooting. Officials say seven weapons were recovered by police at the home.

Video from interior and exterior cameras have been obtained from that location, Brown says.

All the weapons involved by police and the national guard were inventoried and Brown says they believe a total of 18 shots were fired by officials that evening.

Brown says the goal is to get all the facts, get them quickly and be able to present, as much as possible, a clear determination of what happened shortly after midnight on June 1.

The Governor said: “Our commitment is the truth, no matter what that truth is – good, bad, ugly – our commitment is the truth. That’s what the people of Kentucky deserve. That’s what the families involved in this deserve. And that’s what we’re going to ensure happens.”

