Gov. Beshear adds tourism, state parks to second phase of reopening

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has been given the green light in an effort to generate revenue and boost the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear says beginning June 1 Kentucky’s state parks will be permitted to reopen.

The only exceptions will be Lake Cumberland State Park, Lake Barkey, Buckhorn and Blue Lick. Gov. Beshear says those will remain closed to the public.

The reopening includes lodging and golfing. Reservations are allowed to begin Tuesday, May 19, Gov. Beshear says.

Of course, all park guest will be required to follow social distancing and public health guidelines.

Fishing tournaments also fall under the June 1 reopening date as well as aquatic centers. Gov. Beshear made it clear during his Friday press conference that this does not pertain to public pools. The only aquatic centers allowed to reopen are those connected to a fitness center designed for training and rehabilitation.

Friday, Gov. Beshear also added bowling alleys to the second phase of reopening the commonwealth's economy.

Starting June 1 those businesses can reopen along with movie theaters and fitness centers as long as owners follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work and industry-specific guidelines.

Gov. Beshear also announced that state park campgrounds as well as the Kentucky Horse Park will be allowed to reopen on June 11.

The positive COVID-19 case count in the commonwealth grew by 252 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,444.

Gov. Beshear said a COVID-19 cluster was discovered at a federal prison in Lexington and that caused numbers to be higher Friday.

Four new virus-related deaths have been reported. The state’s death count is now 332.

A total of 124,689 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 so far and 2,739 recovered.

Currently 381 are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 218 are in the ICU.

