Gov. Beshear announces 20 new coronavirus deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered some tough news Tuesday, 20 additional deaths to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Beshear says he believes that’s the largest number of deaths the state has reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 366.

Overnight, the number of positive coronavirus cases jumped by 164, bringing the total count to 8,069 cases.

Right now, Gov. Beshear says 443 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 269 are in the ICU.

153,800 Kentuckians have been tested so far for the virus and 2,826 have believed to have recovered.

Gov. Beshear also announced additions to his 'Healthy at Work' plan.

Gov. Beshear says beginning June 8 museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will be allowed to reopen.

The governor also recapped the first phases of his reopening plan.

May 11

Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses



Construction



Vehicle or vessel dealerships,



Office-based businesses at 50% capacity



Horse racing without fans



Pet grooming and boarding



Photography May 18

Government offices and agencies May 20

Retail



Houses of worship



Funeral homes May 22

Restaurants at 33% capacity as well as outdoor dining



Travel ban lifted



Meetings or groups of 10 or less permitted May 25

Cosmetology businesses



Hair salons and barbershops



Nail salons



Tanning salons



Tattoo partlors 10 rules of being healthy at work In order to open their doors, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must be able to follow the following rules:

Continue telework where possible



Phased return to work



Onsite temperature and health checks



Universal masks and any other necessary PPE



Closed common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)



Enforce social distancing



Limit face-to-face meetings



Sanitizer and hand washing stations



Special accommodations for immunocompromised employees or those feeling ill



Have a testing plan Tentative June reopenings include: fitness centers, movie theaters, campgrounds, some childcare and outdoor low-touch sports Gov. Beshear also announced the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the state. In our region, free testing will be available at two Walmarts beginning Friday, May 22.

Ashland: 12504 US Route 60

