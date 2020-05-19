Gov. Beshear announces 20 new coronavirus deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered some tough news Tuesday, 20 additional deaths to the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Beshear says he believes that’s the largest number of deaths the state has reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 366.
Overnight, the number of positive coronavirus cases jumped by 164, bringing the total count to 8,069 cases.
Right now, Gov. Beshear says 443 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 269 are in the ICU.
153,800 Kentuckians have been tested so far for the virus and 2,826 have believed to have recovered.
Gov. Beshear also announced additions to his 'Healthy at Work' plan.
Gov. Beshear says beginning June 8 museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will be allowed to reopen.
The governor also recapped the first phases of his reopening plan.
May 11
May 18
May 20
May 22
May 25
10 rules of being healthy at work
In order to open their doors, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must be able to follow the following rules:
Tentative June reopenings include: fitness centers, movie theaters, campgrounds, some childcare and outdoor low-touch sports
Gov. Beshear also announced the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the state. In our region, free testing will be available at two Walmarts beginning Friday, May 22.
