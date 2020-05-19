Gov. Beshear announces 20 new coronavirus deaths

Updated: Tue 6:09 PM, May 19, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered some tough news Tuesday, 20 additional deaths to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Beshear says he believes that’s the largest number of deaths the state has reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 366.

Overnight, the number of positive coronavirus cases jumped by 164, bringing the total count to 8,069 cases.

Right now, Gov. Beshear says 443 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 269 are in the ICU.

153,800 Kentuckians have been tested so far for the virus and 2,826 have believed to have recovered.

Gov. Beshear also announced additions to his 'Healthy at Work' plan.

Gov. Beshear says beginning June 8 museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will be allowed to reopen.

The governor also recapped the first phases of his reopening plan.

May 11

  • Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses
  • Construction
  • Vehicle or vessel dealerships,
  • Office-based businesses at 50% capacity
  • Horse racing without fans
  • Pet grooming and boarding
  • Photography

    May 18

  • Government offices and agencies

    May 20

  • Retail
  • Houses of worship
  • Funeral homes

    May 22

  • Restaurants at 33% capacity as well as outdoor dining
  • Travel ban lifted
  • Meetings or groups of 10 or less permitted

    May 25

  • Cosmetology businesses
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Nail salons
  • Tanning salons
  • Tattoo partlors

    10 rules of being healthy at work

    In order to open their doors, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must be able to follow the following rules:

  • Continue telework where possible
  • Phased return to work
  • Onsite temperature and health checks
  • Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
  • Closed common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
  • Enforce social distancing
  • Limit face-to-face meetings
  • Sanitizer and hand washing stations
  • Special accommodations for immunocompromised employees or those feeling ill
  • Have a testing plan

    Tentative June reopenings include: fitness centers, movie theaters, campgrounds, some childcare and outdoor low-touch sports

    Gov. Beshear also announced the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the state. In our region, free testing will be available at two Walmarts beginning Friday, May 22.

  • Ashland: 12504 US Route 60
  • Pikeville: 254 Cassidy Boulevard

    •  