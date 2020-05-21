Gov. Beshear announces reopening of childcare centers, date for groups of 50+

In the month of June, childcare centers as well as bars will be allowed to resume business, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear announced the following additions to his ‘Healthy At Work’ plan Thursday evening.

June 1

Auctions June 8

Small in-home childcare providers caring for 10 children or less in a family-style atmosphere

Horse shows June 15

Center-based licensed childcare centers and day camps The governor’s office and health officials outlined several restrictions for childcare programs Thursday including the need to utilize a maximum group size of 10 children per group. Children will remain in the same group of ten children all day without being combined with another classroom. Also, officials say staff must be assigned to the same child groups each day to reduce possible exposure. Employees are being asked to wear face masks while inside any childcare program and children older than five may wear masks as they are able to, health officials say. Childcare centers are also being asked to stagger playground time among groups and eliminate centerwide family events as well as field trips. For a full list of requirements for childcare programs from the governor’s office tap the related documents tab. June 29