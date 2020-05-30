Gov. Beshear calls on National Guard to help keep peace in Louisville

After two days of unrest in Louisville following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by the police, Gov. Andy Beshear called on the National Guard.

"I hope everybody knows this is a big step and a tough step, and it’s not one intended to silence any voice, because I want to hear. But I want to make sure at the end of the day that we are all safe," Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said he can never pretend to understand the emotions many Kentuckians have after Taylor's death, but pledged to listen and do everything he can to help moving forward.

Although the Governor supports the protesters, he said he can't condone the recent violence.

"The demonstrations in Louisville have all started peacefully, but what we have seen, especially last night, and what our intelligence says is going to happen are outside groups moving in, trying to create violence to harm everybody who is on those streets," Gov. Beshear said. "We cannot let Breonna’s legacy be marred by violence, and we can’t let our streets turn violent."