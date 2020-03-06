Gov. Beshear confirms first coronavirus case in Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed a coronavirus case in Lexington.

The governor made that announcement early Friday evening from Frankfort, saying it's the first confirmed case in Kentucky. That person is receiving treatment in isolation.

Beshear said state health officials "just got this test back today" and need epidemiologists to do further research.

The governor also said he has declared a state of emergency to make sure state agencies have needed resources.

“We have been preparing for this,” he said.

"We want to make sure we release any and all information that's transparent," Beshear said.

He added that people should not panic or adjust their daily routines, but he emphasized them to practice good hygiene -- especially handwashing.

The governor also spoke of efforts to prevent price gouging on supplies like hand sanitizer.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.