Gov. Beshear delivers update on coronavirus case

Governor Andy Beshear says more cases of coronavirus are expected out of Harrison County, but also says the threat against Kentuckians remains low.

The governor was joined by state health officials and local government leaders during the conference for a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The patient was originally treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital before being transferred to UK Chandler Hospital. The patient is said to be in serious condition but improving.

Up to 14 possible cases of coronavirus were sent in for testing. We know nine were negative, and one positive. The remaining results are still pending. Beshear says test kits are being processed at the state lab, which is turning in results after only about 12 hours. That’s a faster rate than the CDC is currently working, according to the governor. Additional results are expected to be released around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Beshear also issued some recommendations during the press conference, suggesting that the Harrison Co. Schools superintendent consider dismissing schools for part of the upcoming week. At this time, no announcement has been made. He also suggested nursing homes may want to implement restrictions for visitors.

The governor closed out the appearance saying that more updates will be released Sunday, and likely daily for the foreseeable future.